A man is in a 'critical condition' following a crash on the outskirts of Gloucester involving a car and a horse and cart.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm (Thursday 7 October) on the A40 northern bypass at Longlevens, between the Elmbridge Court roundabout and the Longford roundabout, on the west-bound section of road.

The 50-year-old rider of the horse and cart sustained serious injuries and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where he remains.

The passenger, a 20-year-old man, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service Trust.

The driver of the car - a silver Vauxhall Mokka - did not sustain any injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the crash to come forward, and also want to speak to anyone who saw a horse and cart in the area.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "Anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or any footage that they may feel may be relevant is also asked to get in contact.

"Information can be submitted to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 370 of 7 October.

"Alternatively you can call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."