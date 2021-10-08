A foundry worker from Walsall has won a multi-million-pound dream home in Devon as part of a fundraising campaign in aid of NSPCC’s Childline.

Glen Elmy, 54, won the house which boasts five double bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool and stunning panoramic views of the ocean from its clifftop location.

The dream house is situated on the North Devon coast within the picturesque Exmoor National Park. It is just 11 miles from the thriving markets and cosy country pubs of Barnstaple.

All stamp duty and legal fees are covered and Glen has also been given £20,000 in cash to help with running costs.

He is free to either live in the house, rent it or sell it. Although Glen has said he intends to keep the house.

Glen purchased a £25 ticket bundle in August after seeing the Omaze Million Pound House Draw on television.

Glen intends to keep the house. Credit: Omaze

Glen has been married to wife Debbie for 21 years and they have five children between them. The couple have three grandchildren with a fourth on the way.

An Operations Director at Castings PLC in Walsall, Glen has worked at the foundry since he started as an apprentice 33 years ago. His eldest son Sam has followed in his father’s footsteps and has worked alongside him for the past six years.

Glen found out he had scooped the main prize in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw whilst he was painting his elderly parents house.

Glen said: “I’m totally gobsmacked, the only thing we’ve ever won before was three pounds at a Bingo night on holiday.

“We absolutely love the house - if I could have designed one from scratch, it would look just like this - it’s like something from a Bond film.

“We will be keeping it as there’s no other house like it in the country - so why would we want to sell it?

“My wife Debbie lost her father to Covid this year and our youngest son was made redundant last week, so winning this house is just what the family needed - it’s life-changing for all of us.

“This house is so spectacular we’re going to enjoy our first family holiday for two years right here. I don’t think we’d find a better place anywhere else in the world!”

The dream house is situated on the North Devon coast. Credit: Omaze

As well as making its grand prize winner an instant three-times millionaire, the draw has raised crucial funds for the NSPCC’s Childline at a time when the service is needed more than ever.

James Oakes at Omaze said: “We’re thrilled that Glen and his family got to help out a charity that means a lot to them, and are just as delighted that this campaign helped to raise £1,000,000 for NSPCC’s Childline in the process.

“Omaze is a win-win for both charities and entrants. By offering an incredible prize like this spectacular coastal house in Devon, we’re giving people the chance to win the house of their dreams, while also introducing charities to audiences they wouldn’t usually be able to reach."