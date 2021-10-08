A person has died after a crash in Plymouth.

The collision happened on the A38 this morning (8 October) between Marsh Mills and Leigham.

Emergency services were called shortly before 7am and shut the road.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The person was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident."

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning, if not longer.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area around that time and may have relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 153 of 8 October.