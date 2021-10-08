A bus union has confirmed staff in the region are to go on strike as part of a national dispute over pay.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union said members working for Stagecoach in the South West will strike on October 18, alongside staff in Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

The union says the action comes after ballots showed support for industrial action.

In response, the bus company has said the union was making "unrealistic and unaffordable demands.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The massive votes for action by Stagecoach members reflect the growing disgust amongst bus workers at being kicked in the teeth on pay while inflation and wages elsewhere are rising steeply.

"It's well established now that we are facing a national shortage of bus drivers as staff leave over poor pay and conditions. It is ridiculous that Stagecoach have chosen this moment to hammer their staff over pay. The consequences for local services will be horrific."

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "Workers and students who rely on buses to access jobs and education, as well as businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic, will be angry that the RMT is planning to disrupt their lives and livelihoods.

"We are committed to offering good packages for our people and, as well as protecting jobs during the pandemic, we have reached agreement on pay increases for many employees at a number of depots around the country.

"We very much remain open to continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to return to talks."