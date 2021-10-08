Play video

Stephen Merchant may live in LA - but he has been spending more time in Bristol recently to film his new comedy series The Outlaws.

The comedian - who was born and raised in Hanham - wrote the new BBC and Amazon show, which he also stars in.

The six-part series is set in Bristol - and was filmed in the city.

The star said he could not think of a more suitable place to film the new comedy-crime thriller, which follows a group of seven strangers who have been forced together to complete community service.

In an interview with ITV West Country, he said: “My parents were involved in community service here in Bristol supervising people who had committed minor offences and I just thought that was an interesting backdrop for a show.

"Because on TV you’re always looking to bring people together for some reason or another."

The Bristol locations used to film The Outlaws

Bristol city centre

A whole host of central locations were used for the filming of the show, including The Galleries shopping centre in Broadmead.

College Green and Park Street were also used as locations as well as The Floating Harbour and Redcliffe.

Locations in Stokes Croft will also make an appearance in the series.

East Bristol

In East Bristol they filmed in Easton and Speedwell.

North Bristol

Filming took place in Shirehampton High Street and Long Cross.

The crew also filmed some scenes in Clifton.

North Somerset

Leigh Woods will also make an appearance in the show.