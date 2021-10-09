Two lanes are currently closed on the M5 in Gloucestershire due to a large hole, which has damaged multiple cars.

Gloucestershire Police says the lanes closed are on the M5 northbound carriageway between junction 9 near Tewkesbury and junction 8 near the M50 interchange.

The force said the closure is due to a "a hole in the second lane, estimated to be around six inches deep and a foot in length."

In a statement, it said: "A number of cars have sustained damage and are on the hard shoulder and police are in attendance.

"Highways England is due to be sending someone to the location to assess the issue.

"At this time, lanes one and two are closed and this is expected to cause delays and tailbacks - motorists are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime."