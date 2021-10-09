Police find body believed to be missing woman in Wiltshire farmland

Police are investigating after a body was found in Wiltshire farmland.

Officers made the discovery near Windsor Drive in Devizes on Friday (8 October).

The family of missing Victoria Clements have been informed, although police said formal identification is yet to take place.

In a statement a spokesperson from the force said: "A cordon was in place while emergency services attended to the scene, which has since been lifted.

"The family of missing Victoria Clements have been informed of the latest development.

"However, formal identification has yet to take place at this time.

"Our thoughts are with the relatives and friends of the deceased person at this difficult time."