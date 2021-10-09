Soaring rents in Cornwall see motorhomes offered to homeless people

Play video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report.

A Cornish motorhome company has become inundated with requests for temporary accommodation after offering to rent its vehicles out to the homeless.

Coast2Coast Motorhome Hire posted on Facebook offering to rent its fleet of six-berth motorhomes to those struggling to find somewhere to live.

The business said it wanted to help offer some relief to people.

Owner David Hanlon said: "Basically I saw on ITV a few weeks ago about the need for temporary accommodation in Cornwall. We're a company that likes to help the community if we can and we've done that on many occasions.

"So, I had the idea of, rather than sitting here during the downtime in the winter, we could maybe offer [the motorhomes] to the community for temporary accommodation - and that's what we did."

Since the advert went up, the company has had more than 200 people show interest.

Louise Allen, an employee, said: "Well as soon as we posted on Facebook, it went mad.

"So, we've had over 200 people contact us, within 24 hours, asking for accommodation.

We've been looking at it on a needs basis, so we've been looking at every application that we've had. Louise Allen, Coast2Coast Motorhomes

"I have to say thanks to Mary Wilton, who works for the company, who has been answering the phone pretty much non-stop," she added.

It comes amid rising housing pressures in the Duchy, with studies indicating the number of homes available for long-term rental has fallen, while rents on those available has shot up.

This has increased pressures on those trying to live in the county, and forced some to move elsewhere, such as former midwife Jennifer Green.

Despite having a chronic long-term health condition and being disabled, Jennifer has been told she must leave her place by the end of December.

She says she's been unable to find anywhere affordable.

Jennifer Green faces eviction, despite being disabled - and she says she cannot find anywhere affordable.

Jennifer said: "There isn't anywhere. There's certainly nowhere that's affordable and rents have doubled in price over the past year to a point where even people who are working can't afford to remain in their communities where they live and work and have support networks."

The former midwife can no longer work due to her health condition. But she says despite her personal situation, she has not been prioritised for social housing, as she is not considered urgent or vulnerable enough.

"It will mean I have to leave my support networks and potentially be more unwell as a result of that temporary housing, than I am already.

"I would like to hope that as a disabled, single woman, my situation is assessed with priority."

The sorts of pressures experienced by Jennifer have led people to consider options such as staying in a motorhome.

Jennifer says she feels disappointed that she has not been assessed as a priority for housing by the council.

'Money isn't going to the local economy at all'

Anger has also grown in the county following the revelation that Cornwall Council paid £170m in coronavirus grants to holiday home owners.

Around 60% of the grants ended up going to people living outside of Cornwall.

Campaign group Houses Are Homes has argued this grant system has made conditions worse for those in Cornwall.

Abigail Harding, a spokesperson for the group, said: "We're learning now that £100m of Covid grants that were granted to Cornish addresses [weren't] ploughed in to the local economy.

"And the thing is that is a microcosm of what we're seeing at large with the tourism industry in Cornwall.

We think it's serving us and then we realise that 60%, in this case, isn't actually going into the local economy at all. Abigail Harding, Houses Are Homes

Abigail has begun a petition to 'cap local rents, raise the tax on second homes and save Cornwall’s precious coastal communities.'

It is urging the council to act to protect people like Jennifer from being out-priced by second-home owners and has already gathered more than 47,000 signatures.

Abigail Harding's petition to increase tax on second homes has nearly 50,000 signatures.

'Committed to preventing people becoming homeless'

In response, Cornwall Council said it "sympathises with the position some residents are finding themselves in", adding the county is facing "extreme pressure on the availability of housing".

There are more than 19,000 households currently on the Homechoice register in Cornwall but the council says it is "committed" to preventing people from losing their home.

The authority said anyone who has been threatened with homelessness should contact Cornwall Housing as early as possible.

"The council has put in place its own emergency accommodation and is buying and refurbishing more than 100 homes to provide medium-term temporary accommodation," it added.