A South Gloucestershire shopping centre has been put up for sale at a whopping £53million.

Yate Shopping Centre and the nearby Riverside Retail Park have appeared on public selling site Rightmove.

It has been put on the market by Savills estate agents.

The centre is home to a number of major retailers including Tesco, M&S, TK Maxx and New Look. It has a reported annual footfall of over 11 million people every year.

The town was also voted ranked top in the most resilient small town in the country list for 2021.

The site was built in the late 1960s but has been updated and developed further over recent years. The new riverside retail park, which includes a Cineworld, officially opened to the public in 2016.