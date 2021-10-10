Devon bungalow on the market for £35k - but there's a catch

A bungalow in an idyllic Devon location is on the market for £35,000 - but its estate agents warn it is in a "ruinous" condition.

Bridewell Bungalow boasts an amazing location at Hawkchurch, near Axminster in Devon.

However, the derelict timber building needs more than a little work to make it liveable.

Marketing agents Symonds & Sampson even has a health and safety warning on the property details stating that "the building is in very poor condition and those viewing should not attempt to enter".

The bungalow has stunning views of the countryside. Credit: BPM Media / Devon Live

It is situated around three miles from Axminster on the Devon and Dorset border, withstunning views over the East Devon and West Dorset countryside.

It sits just below Lambert’s Castle - an Iron Age hill fort that has been designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest since 1981 - and even has a parking area.

It has not been lived in since the 1960s.

With a guide price of £35,000, Bridewell Bungalow is set to be sold by public auction at The Guildhall in Axminster on Thursday November 4, 2021 at 2pm.