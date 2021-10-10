A man is in intensive care with life-changing injuries after a fight in a pub in Plymouth.

Police say the fight occurred between 10 and 10:30pm on Friday 8 October in the Queens Dock pub on Charlotte Street.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man suffered a "serious assault" inside the pub and say a number of other people were inside when the fight began.

Officers are now asking anyone who was there at that time, or has any information, to contact them.

The force also confirmed one man has been arrested and currently remains in custody.

Anyone with any information can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting incident number CR/087928/21. People can also give information anonymously by contacting charity CrimeStoppers and quoting the same number.