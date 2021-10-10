Police respond to reports of 'reckless' shooting in Swindon

Police firearms officers responded to reports of a shooting in Swindon last night.

They were called to an address on Warneford Close, Toothill, at around 9.40pm.

It is believed the victim and suspects were known to each other, according to Wiltshire Police. The force also says it was an isolated incident.

A police cordon remains in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Jacobs said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation but urge anyone with any information to come forward.

“An incident like this in a residential street is a reckless and dangerous act and it is fortunate that we are not dealing with a serious tragedy as a result of these actions.

“We’d like to reassure the public that we are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and there will be an increased police presence as a result.”