Run-down garage in Devon goes on sale for almost £100k

A double garage in Devon with peeling paintwork and an overhead door has been put up for sale - for £95,000.

Although it has no bedrooms or bathrooms, estate agents at Seddons says are expecting a large amount of interest in the freehold.

The property is also not thought to have any plumbing or drainage but it does have electricity.

The garage is in Cullompton, just off Exeter Road, and is on a plot that has planning approval for two flats.

The plot of land includes planning consent for new flats. Credit: Seddons

Each of the flats would have three bedrooms, an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, a bathroom, garden and parking.

The site near Cullompton Community College has easy access to local doctor's surgeries, a veterinary practice and recreation facilities.

The listing also says it is convenient for travel to Exeter.