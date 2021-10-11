Bristol runner wins Eden Project Marathon - three years after cancer diagnosis
A runner from Bristol who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago has won the Eden Project Marathon.
Luke Grenfell-Shaw - who finished with a time of 2.45.27 - is also partway through a cycling expedition from Bristol to Beijing.
The inspiring 27-year-old ran during a break in the expedition and will be returning to Pakistan to continue later this month.
He is raising money for five charities supporting young people living with cancer: 5k Your Way: Move Against Cancer, Trekstock, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Lives vs. Cancer and the Bearr Trust.
He said: "What I’m trying to do with this ride is show what’s possible with a cancer diagnosis – it’s still possible to be active and still possible to achieve your dreams.
“It’s an amazing course, really beautiful but tough – up and down, up and down.
"I just tried to keep relaxed and recover on the way down. It’s a wonderful part of the world to run in and the weather was perfect, you couldn’t ask for a better October day.”
Luke has already raised £104,665 for the charities. You can donate here.