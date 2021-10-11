A runner from Bristol who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago has won the Eden Project Marathon.

Luke Grenfell-Shaw - who finished with a time of 2.45.27 - is also partway through a cycling expedition from Bristol to Beijing.

The inspiring 27-year-old ran during a break in the expedition and will be returning to Pakistan to continue later this month.

The start of the Eden Project Marathon

He is raising money for five charities supporting young people living with cancer: 5k Your Way: Move Against Cancer, Trekstock, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Lives vs. Cancer and the Bearr Trust.

He said: "What I’m trying to do with this ride is show what’s possible with a cancer diagnosis – it’s still possible to be active and still possible to achieve your dreams.

“It’s an amazing course, really beautiful but tough – up and down, up and down.

"I just tried to keep relaxed and recover on the way down. It’s a wonderful part of the world to run in and the weather was perfect, you couldn’t ask for a better October day.”

Luke has already raised £104,665 for the charities. You can donate here.