Drink-drive arrest after car crashed into HSBC bank in Cornwall

A drink-driver crashed into a Cornwall HSBC branch just feet away from someone using the cash machine, according to police.

Police were called to Barras Street in Liskeard at 6.20pm on Sunday 10 October to reports a vehicle had crashed into a building.

A 62-year-old woman from Liskeard was arrested by officers on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed the woman remains in police custody.