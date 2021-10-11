The "devastated" family of a man who died after the car he was driving crashed into a ditch in Somerset have paid tribute to him.

Robin Withers, 57, from Shepton Mallet, died at the scene on a farm track near West Pennard on Saturday 2 October.

The vehicle had ended up in a water-filled ditch next to a farm track off East Street Lane.

His family have now issued a tribute to him.

“All of Robin’s family and friends are devastated by the loss and we would ask people to please respect our privacy at this very difficult time," they said.

“We would also like to thank all the emergency services who tried so very hard to save Robin.

“Our lives have been changed forever.”