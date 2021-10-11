Abdou has not been seen for more than three weeks.

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man from Gloucester who went to Bristol almost a month ago and has not been seen since.

Abdou left an address in Wittering Way, Kingsway, on Saturday 18 September.

He was heading to Bristol and his car was found in the city a week later, on Saturday 25 September.

The 21-year-old has not been seen for more than three weeks.

Gloucestershire Police said: "Abdou is described as being black, 6ft 1ins tall, with short black afro hair, a goatee style beard and of a medium build.

"He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jumper and gillet, with a black hoodie underneath and a white top. He also vapes."

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 402 of 6 October.