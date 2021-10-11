Man stabbed to death in field in Swindon

A murder investigation is underway in Swindon after a man was stabbed to death in a field.

The 33-year-old was stabbed in a field off May Close, Gorse Hill, at approximately 2.15pm on 10 October.

Wiltshire Police said he died at the scene and his next-of-kin have been informed.

Officers have since launched a murder enquiry and are asking for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

A police cordon will remain in place at the scene and there will be an increased presence to help reassure the community.

'Tragic incident'

Supt Phil Staynings said: “This is a tragic incident and our initial thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family at this awful time.

“I want to reassure everyone living in the local area that we are treating this as a major investigation and Wiltshire Police are working tirelessly and at pace to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“Members of the public will see additional patrols in the area and if you have any concerns or information, don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

“I’d also like to take the opportunity to send out a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Wiltshire Police.

"Today’s events highlight the catastrophic consequences these actions can have on individuals, families and the wider community."