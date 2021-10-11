Swindon shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a shooting in Swindon over the weekend.

Police were called to a house in Warneford Close, Toothill, at around 9.40pm on Saturday 9 October to reports shots had been fired at a window.

It is believed the people involved knew one another and it was an isolated incident, police said. Nobody was injured.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries all weekend and a police cordon has been put up around the property.

A 32-year-old man, who is local to the area, has been arrested and is in custody at Gablecross Police Station.

Detective Inspector Darren Hannant, from Swindon CID, said: “Since the incident on Saturday night we have been carrying out a thorough and detailed investigation.

"I am pleased to confirm we made an arrest last night but our enquiries are very much still ongoing. Local residents will see further police activity in the town throughout today and tomorrow.

“This was a very serious incident and whilst it will obviously concern local people, I can confirm that we believe the people involved were known to each other; this was a targeted crime rather than a random, reckless act.”

Detectives are also conducting a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing in Gorse Hill on Sunday 10 October, which they are stressing is not connected to this incident.

Chief Inspector Nick Mawson, from Swindon Community Policing Team, added: “I know that people living in Swindon will be feeling concerned following the events over the weekend, both this incident and the ongoing murder investigation following the fatal stabbing in Gorse Hill.

“At this stage, we have nothing to suggest the two incidents were linked and we have teams of detectives working incredibly hard to investigate both of these crimes, with the aim of apprehending and arresting those responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information about either of the crimes, no matter how small you believe it to be, to please call us urgently – your call could be key to us making progress in these two cases.

“There will be an increased police presence in the town throughout the day, so if you have any worries or concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to an officer and they should be able to assist.”

Anyone with information about Saturday’s incident in Toothill is asked to call Swindon CID on 101, quoting crime reference 54210098730. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.