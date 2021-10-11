Tributes paid to former Exeter Council leader Pete Edwards

Tributes have been paid to the former leader of Exeter City Council Pete Edwards, who has died in hospital following a short illness.

Mr Edwards was a councillor in the city for 30 years and leader of the authority from 2011 until his retirement in 2019.

In a statement announcing his death, Exeter City Council said he was "responsible for many of the city's successes".

They included championing housing, improving education standards and introducing the Living Wage at Exeter Council.

The Labour politician was also key in bringing the Rugby World Cup to the city in 2015 and Radio One's Big Weekend to Powderham Castle two years later. He also brought big names to the city such as John Lewis and Ikea.

Coldplay performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter in 2017. Credit: PA

Mr Edwards - who was a former bus driver - was at the helm when plans to redevelop the old bus station were revealed.

He also oversaw the much-needed refurbishment of the Royal Albert Memorial Museum in 2011.

Mr Edwards was ward councillor for Barton from 1984 to 1988 and went on to represent the Mincinglake and Whipton ward from 1995 to 2019.

Before becoming council leader, he served as lead councillor for housing - under the leadership of Cllr Roy Slack - and as lead councillor for environmental health and leisure.

Current council leader Phil Bialyk worked closely with Mr Edwards, both while on the buses for Devon General and as part of the council’s political leadership.

“I knew Pete for nearly 50 years and it is a privilege to call him my friend," he said.

"You can see the impact that he had in the city and he leaves such a strong legacy.

Pete was humble. Not even his family really saw the breadth of what he was delivering for the city. Current council leader Phil Bialyk

"He spent his leadership genuinely looking out for the interests of the people of Exeter – many of which he would never meet."

Chief executive and growth director of Exeter City Council Karime Hassan said: “Pete was known for his sound judgement.

"I spent a lot of time over my career with Pete. Every time he brought the matter back to his knowledge of Exeter, his knowledge of the people of Exeter, and the real life issues they face.

"His insight was extraordinary and he also wouldn’t shy away from a fight if he knew it was the right thing to do.”