Filming for the third series of popular ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds starring Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins has begun in Bath.

This season of the detective series - which is set in Bath - follows Jason Watkins as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald.

A number of locations in Bath have been used for both of the previous series including Royal Victoria Park, the Guildhall and the Indigo Hotel on South Parade.

They have also previously filmed in Bristol, using locations like the A Bond Tobacco Warehouse on Cumberland Road and Berkeley Square.

The latest series sees Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) join the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond.

Speaking about her role in the new series, Claire Skinner, said: "I'm a huge fan of McDonald & Dodds so I'm delighted to be joining the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond.

"Ormond is a quietly intimidating character so she'll be keeping McDonald & Dodds on their toes throughout this new series."

Guest cast members starring in the first film of the series include Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek), Holly Aird (Waking The Dead), Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street) and Dame Siân Phillips (I, Claudius).