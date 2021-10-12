Driver fined after crashing into stationary car using mobile phone

Play video

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A driver who left another motorist with 'significant injuries' after crashing into their car while using his phone has been sentenced.

Mark Loughlin, 50, from Yate, appeared at Bath Magistrates' Court on 1 October where he was ordered to pay a £482 fine, £110 in costs, a £48 victim surcharge and was given nine points on his licence.

He was driving his Citroen Relay on the A370 at around 1.15pm on 29 September last year when his mobile phone rang.

While attempting to connect the phone to his Bluetooth hands-free kit, he collided with a Land Rover Discovery - not realising it was stationary and indicating right to turn into Old Bristol Road.

The driver of the Discovery, a woman in her 60s, was initially trapped in her vehicle and was later taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Loughlin suffered no injuries. However, both cars suffered significant damage.

'Fortunate not to be talking fatalities'

PC Owen Davies, investigating officer, said: “The shocking footage of this incident clearly illustrates the dangers of driving whilst distracted.

"An innocent motorist suffered significant injuries - we are fortunate not to be talking fatalities.

“Driver distraction is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ main causes of serious injuries and death on the roads.

"Research shows that drivers using a phone - handheld or hands free - are four times more likely to be involved in a collision and their driving is impaired to a degree similar to that of a drink driver.”