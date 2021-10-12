M&S announces plans to close Broadmead store in Bristol after 69 years

M&S has announced plans to close its store in Broadmead, Bristol, after nearly 70 years.

The iconic high street chain has been in the city centre since 1952 and bosses partly blame changing shopping habits which have seen huge customer numbers move online.

In a statement on Tuesday 12 October, M&S Regional Manager John Dorrington said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer our customers a brilliant shopping experience.

"As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposal to close our M&S Bristol store at 78 Broadmead in January 2022."

The company is consulting with 89 colleagues from the store and offering redeployment to other locations where possible.

It is understood the number above does not equate to redundancies.

Mr Dorrington continued: "Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with M&S.

"We appreciate that this will be disappointing news for some, and we would like to thank all our customers who have shopped with us in the store."

It is understood M&S will continue to invest in its Cribbs Causeway and Longwell Green stores, and 15 others across the South West.