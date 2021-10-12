Passengers travelling in Devon can buy tickets for the railway line between Okehampton and Exeter for the first time in almost 50 years.

Regular services along the Dartmoor line were withdrawn in 1972 but the line itself was kept open to serve a quarry.

Tickets for the new service go on sale today (12 October) in preparation for its first journey on 20 November.

The route will run all year round, connecting Exeter St Davids, Crediton and Okehampton and around half of services to Exeter Central.

This platform will be back in regular use from November 20. Credit: ITV West Country

The service will run every two hours at first but will increase to hourly from May next year.

The re-opening is planned to help boost local businesses, the tourism sector, and provide better access to education and work for people who live locally.

It is the first project to see services return under the Government's 'Restoring your Railway' scheme.

Alongside the Department for Transport, the £40million project has involved Network Rail, GWR, Devon County Council, Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, and local campaigners and MPs.

Mark Hopwood, GWR Managing Director, said: “We have long campaigned for the re-opening of this important local line, and we are really looking forward to being able to start running passenger trains again.

“With the start of services now just over a month away, this announcement is great news for communities surrounding Okehampton who will once again be connected to the national network."

While the line will reopen on 20 November, work will continue after that date to develop the station's facilities.

“The project to re-open the line is already helping to bring social and economic benefits to the local area reinforces the positive impact the railway can have on the communities we serve,” Mr Hopwood added.