Divisive proposals for a new Lidl supermarket in Gloucestershire will be debated by the council before a decision will be made this week.

If approved, Lidl would demolish five units at Charlton Kings Business Park in Cirencester Road, Cheltenham, for the supermarket to use.

The company says it is committed to investing in Cheltenham and is keen to build the new 19,741sqft store as soon as possible.

Local residents are divided about the introduction of new supermarket store in the area, with more than 850 people commenting on the plans.

The scheme will be debated on October 14.

More than half of those who commented - 435 - say they oppose the scheme as they feel there is no need for another food store in Charlton Kings. There are also concerns about noise and light pollution.

But 407 people have shown their support for the plans and planning officers have recommended them for approval.

Borough councillors will make a decision on the plans this week after Cllr Steve Harvey and Cllr Angie Boyes - who both represent Charlton Park - referred the proposals to the planning committee after growing concerns about the impact on locals.

Cllr Matt Babbage - who represents Battledown - also called for the plan to be considered by the committee.

Charlton Kings Parish Council, the Civic Society, and the Architects Panel have all objected to the proposals.

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporter