A number of roads in the Bodmin area will be closed for the "forseeable future" following a crash which has left a woman with "life-changing" injuries.

The local woman - who is in her 50s - was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance following the collision.

Police were called to the collision on Beacon Road at around 8.15am this morning (Tuesday 12 October).

Devon and Cornwall Police say the incident involved an Audi A3, a Volkswagen and a Mercedes van.

The force says road closures will be in place for the "forseeable future" and police have advised motorists to stay away from the area.