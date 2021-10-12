Silver stolen from a Somerset church - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after three items of silver were stolen from a Somerset church.

The silver was reportedly stolen from St Mary’s Church in Chard sometime between Sunday 3 October and Wednesday 6 October.

There are two plates – one measuring six inches in diameter and the other four inches – and a two inch silver pot with a lid.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’re keen to locate a man and a woman seen acting suspiciously in the church at around 3pm on Monday 4 October.

"The man is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with medium length dark hair and facial hair. He wore a black or navy jacket and carried a small pink rucksack.

"The woman is described as white, aged in her early 20s, about 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build. She wore a dark coloured parka-style coat."

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 providing the reference number – 5221233212.