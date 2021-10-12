Two teenagers were attacked twice in one night by men outside a Bristol bar, prompting a police appeal.

Police say two men - aged 18 and 19 - were first punched and kicked outside No. 51 in Stokes Croft.

The attackers left but returned with weapons around 10 minutes later before attacking the victims again.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has issued an appeal for witnesses a month after the attack - which happened in the early hours of Sunday 12 September.

A spokesperson for the force said: "In the first incident the victims, aged 18 and 19, sustained facial injuries after being punched and kicked outside No. 51 bar.

"The offenders initially left in a black vehicle before returning around 10 minutes later and attacking the same two men with weapons, believed to be baseball bats and golf clubs.

"One of the victims was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered broken ribs."

Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents is asked to contact police on 101, providing the call handler with the reference 5221211717.