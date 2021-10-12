Play video

Credit: Windmill Hill City Farm

A thief caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage after breaking into a Bristol charity - to steal petty cash from a donation box.

CCTV captured the moment the thief - armed with bolt cutters - broke into Windmill Hill City Farm earlier this month.

The footage shows them crawling on their hands and knees in reception before stealing a donation box, which staff had emptied earlier that day.

The farm has shared the clip on their social media as part of an appeal to fund repairs to their broken doors.

The thief broke in and took a donation box using bolt cutters. Credit: Windmill Hill City Farm / Instagram

“Sadly, the weekend before last we had a break in at the farm,” Windmill Hill City Farm posted.

“The thief stole the change from our lamb donation box - a favourite of our younger visitors!

“The box is emptied daily so the thief made off with very little cash, but they did cause hundreds of pounds worth of damage to our front doors.⁠

“Please help us fund the repairs if you can!”

To support the charity, click here.