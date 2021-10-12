The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in Swindon said he will be “dearly missed” as tributes are paid.

Lee Turner was today, October 12, confirmed as the victim of a stabbing in Gorse Hill on Sunday 10 October.

The 33-year-old, from Park North, was killed at 2.15pm on Sunday after suffering a single stab wound to the chest.

Formal identification took place this morning by the family who said: "Lee will be dearly missed.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, which have brought us comfort during this sad time."

The field where the stabbing took place is known locally The Venney and forensic work is taking place to aid the investigation.

No arrests have been made but Phil Walker, the detective chief inspector from Wiltshire Police, said: "We will continue to provide the support and care needed for Lee’s family at this terrible time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"I would like to thank those who were first on the scene, both members of the public and emergency service workers, who did everything they could to save Lee’s life on Sunday afternoon.

"I hope the family can take some comfort in the fact that we are working tirelessly to bring the people responsible to justice and our investigation is continuing at a pace.

"We have had a good response from the public to our witness appeal and would like to further extend it to anyone who may have been driving along Pinehurst Road between 2.10pm and 2.30pm who has dash cam footage from their vehicle to please contact us immediately on 101."

The force is reminding anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call the police on 101 and quote crime reference number 54210098889.

Alternatively, information can be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.