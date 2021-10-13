Driver dies after car found on fire in Penzance field

A driver has died after a vehicle was found on fire in a field in Cornwall.

Police were called to Treen Hill in Penzance following reports of a collision.

The car was found well alight in a nearby field, and had to be put out by firefighters from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed an investigation is underway.

"Police were called at 8.45am on 12 October to Treen Hill, Penzance, following reports of a single vehicle collision," the force said in a statement.

It was reported that a vehicle had been located in a field on fire. A person was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision."

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting log 142 12/10/21.