Police are appealing for information after designer handbags worth more than £4,000 were stolen from a shop in Sidmouth.

The premises in Old Fore Street was targeted between 2.30am and 3am on Friday, 8 October.

Three Louis Vuitton bags - stored inside a special display cabinet - were stolen during the raid.

Officers said they are looking for a white man of stocky build in connection with the break-in.

The bags were stored inside a display cabinet. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The suspect is believed to have forced entry into the property and removed three handbags to the value of £4,500 from a display cabinet.

"The suspect is described as being a white man, of stocky build and he was wearing plain black trousers, a snood around his neck, a grey hooded coat and a baseball cap.

"Anybody with information about the burglary or has been offered the stolen items is urged to call police via email 101@dc.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/087734/21."