Louis Vuitton handbags worth £4k stolen in Sidmouth - police appeal
Police are appealing for information after designer handbags worth more than £4,000 were stolen from a shop in Sidmouth.
The premises in Old Fore Street was targeted between 2.30am and 3am on Friday, 8 October.
Three Louis Vuitton bags - stored inside a special display cabinet - were stolen during the raid.
Officers said they are looking for a white man of stocky build in connection with the break-in.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The suspect is believed to have forced entry into the property and removed three handbags to the value of £4,500 from a display cabinet.
"The suspect is described as being a white man, of stocky build and he was wearing plain black trousers, a snood around his neck, a grey hooded coat and a baseball cap.
"Anybody with information about the burglary or has been offered the stolen items is urged to call police via email 101@dc.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/087734/21."