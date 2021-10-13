Man jailed for 'violence and vile abuse' at Bristol riot

A man has been jailed for four and a half years for his role in the Bristol riot in March.

Ryan Dwyer threatened and abused police, threw a beer can over an officer, punched and kicked officers' riot shields and smashed the windows of Bridewell Police Station during the Bristol riot.

The 36-year-old admitted one charge of riot and was jailed for four and a half years at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 13 October.

Judge James Patrick spoke of the right for people to protest lawfully and peacefully but went onto condemn the "vile abuse" directed at police officers.

Dwyer smashed the windows of Bridewell Police Station. Credit: PA

He said: “The police were subjected to vile abuse, and were attacked. Some were dragged away from their colleagues… and kicked and punched.

"It was fortunate they were not more seriously hurt.

“They (the police) are all human beings; they are public servants and what you did was to dehumanise them.”

Dwyer was also sentenced to an additional seven days in prison for failing to appear at court, to run concurrently with the four and a half year sentence for a charge of riot.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio of Avon and Somerset Police added: “Ryan Dwyer committed significant offences during the riot including violence and vile abuse against our officers.

“He’s admitted the offence against him due to the overwhelming evidence, including CCTV and visual footage.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we’re working hard to ensure all those involved in the terrible events of that night face the consequences of their actions.”