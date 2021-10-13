One of Cornwall's most popular theatres is re-opening after a £26 million refurbishment.

Hall for Cornwall will open its doors to audiences in Truro today (13 October), after being closed for three years.

The project has seen the 175-year-old Grade 11* listed former City Hall completely gutted to accommodate a brand new three-tier auditorium - the Cornwall Playhouse.

Cafes and bars have also been built in the new building, as well as a brand new front entrance on Boscawen Street.

The renovation will provide an extra 300 seats which bosses hope will attract bigger shows Credit: ITV News West Country

A new co-working space called Husa - Cornish for 'to create an illusion or dream' - will also open later in the year to "nurture and support Cornish performance artists and the creative industries," theatre bosses said.

They added: "Hall for Cornwall aims to attract 300,000 people a year, adding an estimated £35.6 million to Cornwall's economy in the next five years and creating 165 jobs."

The venue will open its doors to audiences today for a world premier of Fisherman's Friends The Musical.