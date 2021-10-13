A number of renowned actors have been spotted at a historic location in Dorset as filming gets underway for an upcoming movie.

Precocious actor Timothée Chalamet - best known for his role in 'Call Me by Your Name' - was seen been filmed at Lyme Regis Cobb on October 11 and 12 for the upcoming adaptation 'Wonka'.

The 25-year-old was spotted on set - along with a potential lookalike - in the iconic purple attire of lead character Willy Wonka.

Marr Lucas has also been spotted in Lyme Regis filming for Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Co’s upcoming movie.

Actors have been at Lyme Regis Cobb on October 11 and 12 Credit: Daryl Turner

British television personality, Matt Lucas, was also seen in a bowler hate, trench coat, and round glasses, along with Paterson Joseph who is best known for his role as Alan Johnson in Peep Show.

Daryl Turner, councillor for the Lyme and Charmouth area at Dorset Council, managed to take photographs of some of the actors in full costume.

The harbour has been busy with production crews and extras taking over the beauty spot for filming purposes.

A lookalike for Hollywood star, Timothée Chalamet, has also been spotted on set Credit: Daryl Turner

The Cobb was transformed into a wintry set on October 11 as actors were seen appearing in snowy scenes on the harbour.

A snow machine has provided a dusting over the area and a 1930s Lydia Eva boat was kept in view – although fishermen and modern vessels have been paid to stay out of shot.

Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Co’s ‘Wonka’ is based on the characters created by children's author Roald Dahl for the beloved novel 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'.

Other actors, including Matt Lucas and Paterson Joseph, have also been seen on set Credit: Daryl Turner

The prequel - directed by Paul King - will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before he opened his famous chocolate factory.

Shooting has taken place over the two days and the film is scheduled to appear in the cinema on March 17, 2023.