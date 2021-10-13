Police have urged anyone who sees a missing 13-year-old with a distinctive tattoo on his hand to call 999.

Cartel was last seen in Bath on 29 September but he also has links to Dorset and Wiltshire.

He is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark hair.

In their appeal, Avon and Somerset Police said Cartel has a heart tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone who sees Cartel or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 5221228108.