A "much loved and respected" staff member has died on the grounds of an academy in Cornwall.

Police and paramedics were called to Camborne Science and International Academy, on Cranberry Road, today (Thursday 14 October).

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police initially said the force was attending alongside paramedics "following reports of concern for the welfare of a man".

A spokesperson for the school has since confirmed one of its staff members died on the premises.They said: “It is with deep regret that a much-loved and respected colleague of Camborne Science and International Academy passed away on Thursday 14 October in school."Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with their family.

"We ask for your respect and privacy as we support our school’s community through this time."