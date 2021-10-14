An inquest has been opened after a cyclist died in a collision with a HGV in Clifton.

Rebecca Singh, 27, of Nugent Hill in Cotham, was fatally injured in a collision with a lorry on Elmdale Road on September 22.

An inquest into her death was opened at Avon Coroner’s Court on Wednesday 13 October.

The court heard Ms Singh worked as an administrator.

Coroner’s officer Linda Grove said she was “a cyclist involved in a HGV collision” and sadly died of injuries at the scene.

She was confirmed dead by the ambulance service at 9.20am on September 22.

Ms Grove gave the provisional cause of death as “multiple injuries” and the court is awaiting results of a toxicology report.

Coroner Dr P. Harrowing said medical statements are due on November 24 and a review date has been set for January 10, 2022.

The inquest will be heard on January 26.

Police say anyone who saw the incident or has footage which could help should call 101 giving the reference 5221220784 to help with their ongoing investigation.