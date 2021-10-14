Dorset police officer honoured for tackling hammer-wielding attacker

A Dorset police officer has been honoured after apprehending a hammer-wielding attacker - despite being badly injured.

PC Roz Fricker was called to the incident in April 2018 after a disturbance was reported at a block of flats.

When she arrived, a man armed with a hammer attacked - striking a serious blow to her shoulder.

Despite being in pain, she managed to pursue the offender and call for back-up.

PC Fricker managed to apprehend the offender with support from her colleagues.

The man was later found cowering behind a parked car, armed with the hammer as well as a metal mallet and seven knives - including one blade concealed inside a tennis ball.

PC Fricker suffered a number of injuries during the attack and spent the following five months recovering away from the frontline.

The offender attended Crown Court in May 2019 but was found not guilty because of his mental capacity at the time of the incident.

‘We are all immensely proud of her’

Chief Constable Scott Chilton, who attended the National Police Bravery Awards ceremony in London, said: “This incident could quite easily have ended in tragedy if it wasn’t for Roz’s bravery, determination and courage.

“The awards are a fitting tribute to those officers who have put the safety of others before themselves, and this year, I am delighted that the bravery of one of our own has been recognised. We are all immensely proud of her.

“Every officer recognised in the awards is an inspiration and the event pays tribute to their bravery.

“The awards are a reminder of the incredible and selfless work police officers do every day to keep our communities safe.”