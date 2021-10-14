G7 leaders return to Cornwall as 'Mount Recyclemore' moves to Eden Project

A sculpture depicting the leaders of the world's most advanced economies - created for the G7 summit - has returned to Cornwall.

The giant heads of 'Mount Recyclemore', which is made from 40,000 pieces of electronic waste material, attracted worldwide attention when they were installed in Carbis Bay in June.

Each head weighs between 80 and 100kg and on October 13, one by one, they were craned into place in their new home at the Eden Project.

The sculpture is made of old abandoned electronic material. Credit: ITV News

Artists Joe Rush and Alex Wright have been hard at work planning the installation.

Joe said: "We hadn't really expected them to have such a long life. They are holding together surprisingly well."

Boris Johnson is among the leaders depicted in the work. Credit: ITV News

Each of the leaders' faces is constructed from a different type of material.

US President Joe Biden is made of computer motherboards, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel has an impressive tangle of hair made from discarded wires, fuses and circuits.

The other leaders depicted in the work are Justin Trudeau (Canada), Emmanuel Macron (France), Mario Draghi (Italy), Yoshihide Suga (Japan) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The sculpture will be at Eden for the next year. Credit: ITV News

Elinor Voisin, senior exhibit designer at the Eden Project, said: "They have come back to their spiritual home.

"We have got them for a year so we are trying to encourage people to 're-commerce' and recycle, rather than landfill."