Man arrested on suspicion of damaging Stonehenge

A man has been arrested on suspicion of damaging the Stonehenge landmark in Wiltshire.

The 30-year-old was arrested in Bradford by West Yorkshire Police after allegedly removing an archaeological interest without consent.

He was also accused of three other offences - damaging a protected monument, using a metal detector in a protected place without consent and possession of explosives without a permit.

Wiltshire Police said the incident came to light after the suspect "posted his finds and the location" on social media.

He has since been released under investigation.

PC Emily Thomas, who is a heritage crime officer in the force's Rural Crime Team, said: “We are fortunate to live in a beautiful county with many heritage sites.

"Unfortunately, these sites occasionally attract the wrong sorts of visitors who are intent on personal gain and disregard the law.

“Our heritage assets are protected by specific criminal offences to prevent the damage caused by unlicensed alteration and thereby diminish the enjoyment of heritage sites for others."