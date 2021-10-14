Man spotted 'walking' dog while driving car in Plymouth

Play video

A man driving through a Plymouth suburb was shocked when he came across another road user walking a dog - while driving a car.

The dashcam footage was caught by Cody Hugill, who was driving towards the junction of Underwood Road in Plympton on the evening of Wednesday 13 October.

The man was holding the lead of his dog out of the vehicle's window, while his pet walked alongside.

The vehicle appears to be going at a slow speed uphill, so the dog can keep up.

Shocked Cody told Plymouth Live: "It was a light night, and I had to do a bit of a double take if I'm honest.

"I was just travelling down the road and watching them, and even a couple of passersby turned their heads.

"Then as he drove up the road I wasn't able to follow him completely, but he'd gone on for a while at least."