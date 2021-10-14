A manhunt is underway for a convicted sex offender who has links to Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall.

Police in Staffordshire have issued the appeal to find 45-year-old Jason Elton John Waller, who has breached his sex offender notification requirements.

Waller is described as having a West Country accent and a distinctive tattoo on his arm.

Officers have urged anyone who sees the 45-year-old to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of 45-year-old Jason Elton John Waller.

"He is a registered sex offender and is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

"Waller has a tattoo on his arm of a scroll with the name Joanne. He has a West Country accent.

"He has connections in Staffordshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Devon, Cornwall, Kent and North Wales."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on Twitter, Facebook, or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.