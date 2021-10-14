A man's ribs, walking stick and phone were broken during a robbery in a North Somerset village.

Police say the man - in his 50s - was walking along Weston Road in Long Ashton yesterday afternoon (12 October) when he was pushed to the ground and had cash he had just withdrawn stolen.

He needed medical treatment for the two broken ribs and his phone and walking stick were also damaged in the attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which they believe happened between 2.30pm and 3pm.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police force said: "He had visited the Post Office and withdrawn some cash.

"As he walked along Weston Road, near to the Co-op, he was pushed to the ground and his money was taken from him.

"The man described the offender as a man about 5ft 7ins tall and dressed all in black.

"If you were in Weston Road and saw the incident, or have dashcam or other footage which could help, call 101 and give the reference 5221238784."