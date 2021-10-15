Arrests in London after man stabbed to death in Swindon field

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a field in Swindon.

A 17-year-old, 18-year-old and 24-year-old from London are in police custody.

The two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder while the eldest - the 24-year-old - was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Victim Lee Turner, from Park North, was stabbed in a playing field in the Gorse Hill area of the town on 9 October.

Police taped off the area following the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: “The three arrests that have taken place overnight are the result of a great deal of focus and effort by our officers who have been working with colleagues from outside the force area.

“We hope this will provide some reassurance to those living in the area following this dreadful crime which has undoubtedly raised concerns in the community.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Turner at this difficult time and we would like to assure them that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible for his death to justice.”

Mr Turner’s family said the 33-year-old will be “dearly missed”.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, which have brought us comfort during this sad time,” they said in a tribute issued this week.