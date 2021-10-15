Crowds gathered in Torbay on Wednesday (14 October) to watch the final 'ghost ship' sail away - leaving none of the ships sheltering for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

At times there were up to 11 of the empty ships - manned by small skeleton crews instead of the normal 3,000 people on board.

The people of Devon have bonded with the foreign seafarers in the last 18 months, creating Facebook groups to leave kind and supportive messages.

Rhianne Buckland wrote on the Ships in Torbay and Lyme Bay Facebook group : “On behalf of the Captain of Arcadia, Ashley Cook, and all of the officers and crew, we would like thank the residents of Torbay for your kindness, enthusiasm, generosity and warm hospitality, over what has been a very testing 18 months.

“Since our arrival in Babbacombe last year you have gone out of your way to make us feel so welcome - the Christmas gifts were so thoughtful - and it has been really touching to see your excitement and enthusiasm surrounding our movements and our noises!"

"I don’t think Arcadia has ever been photographed so much!”

Maritime Minister, Robert Courts, also thanked the people of Devon for their kind and welcoming nature to their temporary guests, he said: “I could not help but feel immensely proud of the people of Torbay who throughout this pandemic have embodied the best of British.”

The minister continued: "The seafarers on those ships and the people of Torbay weathered the darkest storms of the pandemic together, supporting seafarers who were away from their loved ones and families for many months, and I have no doubt that the comfort sparked by these friendships helped both sides immensely when it came to getting through the last year and a half."

The Arcadia departed for to Newcastle to prepare to sail again. Credit: BPM Media

But not everyone was welcoming and environmentalists pointed out that the ships need to keep their engines running at all times, polluting the atmosphere and the sea.

Protestors took to the sea with Ocean Rebellion banners, which read, “Fail the World or Save our Seas”.

One protestor, retired teacher Collin Moore, said: "There have sometimes been ten or more cruise ships off South Devon shores at the same time in recent months.

"There has been talk of welcoming them back to Torbay on a regular basis but modern cruise liners are far bigger than the iconic Titanic and the pollution they cause can have serious health consequences.

"It’s bad enough that a person’s carbon footprint rises at least three times while on a cruise but what is less well known is that the fumes from the biggest of them is worse than a whole city’s worth of vehicle exhaust.

“The particulate pollution from the heavy oil used as fuel by just one cruise ship can be as much as a million cars.

“That is normally emitted on the open sea but when you have more than ten of these ships in and around a coastal population like Torbay air quality deteriorates, particularly in light onshore winds."

