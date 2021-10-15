A care home manager says she feels "let down" by the system after thousands of people were wrongly told they had tested negative for Covid-19.

More than 40,000 people - mainly in the South West - are estimated to have received false negative results for coronavirus due to an error at an Immensa Health Clinic lab in Wolverhampton.

The lab has been closed as NHS Test and Trace investigates - but people in the West Country say they have been experiencing issues for weeks.

Manager of Linden House nursing home in Wellington, Sandra Joyce, said there have been many reports of people testing positive using a lateral flow test (LFT) but then getting a negative PCR result.

Linden House nursing home in Wellington

She said news of the lab error is "not surprising".

She told ITV News: “For weeks care home owners and managers in the South West have been highlighting the fact staff or members of their or residents’ families have been testing positive from an LFT yet negative on the gold standard PCR.

“We were all sure it had to be an issue at a laboratory as it seemed to be happening in the South West only."

She said the health protection unit for the area told the care home to "act with caution" once they noticed the pattern and go by lateral flow results - even though that was not Government advice.

She added: "Obviously this was only after the pattern emerged so the risk of transmission to care homes had been significantly heightened prior to this.”

She said residents and staff are now receiving their Covid booster jabs and so have greater protection, but said that "isn't really the point".

“We do all we can to keep people safe and it is incredibly disappointing we have seemingly been let down by the system once again,” she added.

People have reported discrepancies in the results of lateral flow and PCR tests in the South West for weeks. Credit: PA

What has Public Health England said?

In response, a spokesperson for Public Health England South West said: "During periods of higher prevalence, we know there is statistically a higher likelihood of false negative confirmatory PCR results.

"While we had anecdotal reports of a higher rate of false negative PCR results following a positive LFT result, we did not have enough data to be able to pinpoint the cause.

"We discussed and reviewed multiple hypothesis during the investigation. It was on Monday that additional data was shared with the team that made it clear there was a specific, geographical indicator, which led to a review of previous assertions.

"There is no evidence of any faults with LFD or PCR test kits themselves and the public should remain confident in using them and in other laboratory services currently provided. If you get a positive LFD test, it’s important to make sure that you then get a follow up PCR test to confirm you have Covid-19. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolate and take a PCR test."