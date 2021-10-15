'Huge' police presence in central Bristol after teenager dies

A murder investigation is underway in Bristol after a teenager died in the east of the city.

Police were sent to Hayes Close and Hassell Drive in Lawrence Hill on the evening of October 14 following “a number” of reports about an assault.

The young man, who is believed to be in his late teens, was found with “significant” injuries and died at the scene.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Police have cordoned off nearby areas following the incident. Credit: BPM Media

Police have cordoned off nearby areas including Newton Park and Old Market Street.

‘Hearts go out to them’

A spokesperson for the Avon and Somerset Police said the teen had not yet been formally identified but his next-of-kin have been informed.

“While his identity is not yet formally confirmed, his immediate family are aware and our hearts go out to them in their loss,” the force said in a statement.

They will now be supported by specially-trained officers. A cordon is in place and roads in the area are closed to enable officers to carry out investigations at the scene. Avon and Somerset Police

"Old Market in Bristol and surrounding streets remain closed following the tragic death of a young man in Hayes Close," the force added in a tweet on 15 October.

"The closures are in place while investigations continue. Please avoid the area."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 885 of 14 October.