Three people have been arrested after the death of a teenager in Bristol.

A murder investigation has been launched by Avon and Somerset Constabulary after an 18-year-old was found with 'significant injuries' in Hayes Close and later died at the scene.

He is believed to be a teenager from Bedminster, formal identification is yet to take place but his immediate family have been informed.

Police remain at the scene and roads around Old Market are closed today (Friday 15 October) while forensic examination takes place.

Police were first called to Hayes Close at 6.20pm on Thursday 14 October to reports of an assault.

No cause of death has yet been established but a murder investigation has been launched.

Police arrested the following suspects overnight:

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. He required hospital treatment for injuries.

Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Bristol Commander, Superintendent Mark Runacres said: "This is a tragedy and we feel deeply for the family in their loss."We'll have uniformed officers on patrol in the area and engaging with the community as they come to terms with this awful crime.

A police cordon in place at Hayes Close

"While arrests have been made, a thorough investigation is still underway, including a search for evidence. I ask anyone who was in the area of Hayes Close and Hassell Drive between 6pm and 7pm last night to get in touch if they saw anything which could help."We also want to hear from you if you have any dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area between those times."If you can help in any way please call 101 and give the reference 5221241131. We understand that some people may not want to speak directly to us, but the independent charity Crimestoppers will take information 100 per cent anonymously.

"They never tell us who you are, just what you know, so please call them on 0800 555 111."

Members of the community have shared their sympathies for the family of the teenager.

Afzal Shah, former councillor and deputy chief executive of Wellspring Settlement, told ITV News: "I'm very saddened to wake up to this terrible news.

"I am reassured that there's a very significant police presence and they're putting a lot of resources into investigating this tragic incident.

"Our thoughts go out to the loved-ones of the deceased."