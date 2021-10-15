A number of bus routes have been suspended after 'attacks' on Plymouth Citybus services.

The operator said buses have been on the "receiving end of attacks" this week, resulting in a number of windows being shattered.

Buses will not be going to Park Avenue, Devonport after 7pm until further notice. This means 5/5A/21/21A/34 services won't be running tonight (October 15).

A spokesperson for Citybus said: "Buses will divert in both directions using Albert Road - Devonport Road - Fore Street.

They say the services will be diverted until at least Monday 18 October. Credit: Plymouth Citybus

"Passengers for all services that would use the Granby Way Bus Stop, will need to use Fore Street.

"Passengers for all services except the 34 that would use the UTC Bus Stop, will need to use Albert Road.

"Service 34 will still serve the UTC and Torpoint Ferry in both directions."

The operator added: "We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but the safety is our number one priority here."Citybus will share an update on its services on Monday 18 October.